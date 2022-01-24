Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: New Round Of Snow Possible Before Potential For Potent Storm Later This Week
Police & Fire

Spring Valley Singer Involved In Crash With Tractor-Trailer, Reports Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A popular Jewish singer from the Hudson Valley was seriously injured in a crash on I-78 in Pennsylvania, according to news site Hamodia and a tweet asking for prayers.
A popular Jewish singer from the Hudson Valley was seriously injured in a crash on I-78 in Pennsylvania, according to news site Hamodia and a tweet asking for prayers. Photo Credit: Facebook/PA State Police

A popular Jewish singer from the Hudson Valley was seriously injured in a crash on I-78 in Pennsylvania, according to news site Hamodia and a tweet asking for prayers.

The Rockland County man, from Spring Valley, was in the shoulder on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 14.6 (Bethel Township) in a disabled Nissan Sentra when he was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer around 2 a.m., PA State Police said.

The man was identified as a singer named Schmuel Yitzchak, Hamodia reports.

His vehicle was sent over the southern fog line and struck an embankment, ejecting the driver — who was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash, police sad.

He was rushed to Reading Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the tractor-trailer driver was tested at the scene for cuts on his hands.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.