Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Spring Valley Police Investigating Death Of Man Found On Side Of Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Spring Valley Police are investigating the death of a man who was found on the side of a road.
Spring Valley police are investigating the death of a man who was found lying on the side of a road.

The incident took place around 12:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, when the 59-year-old man, who is believed to be homeless, was found across the street from the Post Office on Madison Avenue, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

The death of the man does not appear to be suspicious in nature, Galli said.

The department's detective bureau is investigating the incident.

