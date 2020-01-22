Spring Valley Man Found Dead After Crash Victim Of Homicide, Police Say

A Rockland resident in his 20s found dead inside a vehicle after it crashed into a building was the victim of a homicide, police say.

The unidentified Spring Valley man was found dead around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a building in the area of the Prospect Garden Apartments, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

Responding officers immediately found the vehicle and discovered the driver was a victim of a homicide, Galli said.

Little other information was available as the investigation is ongoing, Galli said.

The department is asking that anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.