Spring Valley Man Fatally Shot After Facebook Marketplace Sale, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was shot dead in broad daylight while attempting to purchase a motorcycle off of Facebook Marketplace.

The incident took place in the Bronx around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 at East 144th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven, said the NYPD.

The victim, Rockland County resident Jefferson Jimenez Hernandez, age 20, of Spring Valley, was found unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to the head, NYPD said.

EMS responded and transported Hernandez to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead, they added.

A firearm was recovered on the scene, police said.

According to NYPD officials, Hernandez drove down from Rockland County with three other men to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle they found on Facebook Marketplace when something went wrong and he was shot.

Police are searching for three or four suspects.

No arrests have been made in regard and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The killing comes a day after an Orange County man was robbed and carjacked attempting to sell a car on Facebook Marketplace by two men, Newburgh Police said.

During a test drive, the men pulled a gun and demanded the victim's cell phone and wallet, the chief said.

The police did not say if the incidents are connected.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Herandez's family pay for his funeral expenses. To date, more than $2,000 of a 10,000 goal has been raised.

