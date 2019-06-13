Spring Valley Man Driving Drunk Had Child In Vehicle, Sheriff Says

A Rockland County man is facing multiple charges after being busted driving with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit with a child in the car, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco announced.

A member of the Sheriff’s Office on patrol at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, stopped Spring Valley resident Ismael Roldan-Zuniga, 29, on Route 45 when he made a traffic violation in New Hempstead.

According to Falco, during the traffic stop, the patrol officer determined that Roldan-Zuniga was intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

Roldan-Zuniga was arrested and processed at the Sheriff’s Headquarters in New City, where it was determined his blood alcohol content was more than .18, nearly triple the legal limit. He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 16, a felony, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content over .18 percent, all misdemeanors.

Following his arraignment in Orangetown Justice Court, Roldan-Zuniga was released and is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 1.

