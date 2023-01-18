Contact Us
Police & Fire

Spring Valley Man Driving At 3 Times Legal Limit Crashes Into Building In Rockland, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The truck as it hits the building. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he was stopped for alleged drunk driving at three times the legal limit after he crashed into a building.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 4:20 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Ramapo at 63 E. Eckerson Road.

A Ramapo police officer was on patrol when he came upon the truck that had struck a building and left the scene, the department said on Facebook.

The driver, a 36-year-old Spring Valley man, was arrested for DWI, and a 2022 Ram pickup was recovered and impounded, the department said.

The driver, who police did not identify, was processed at police headquarters with an alcohol content more than three times the legal limit, police added.

The Hillcrest Fire Department responded to the scene and found no structural damage to the building.

The man was released without bail.

To view a copy of a video of the crash, click here

