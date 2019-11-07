Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Spring Valley Man Busted In Shakedown Sentenced For Separate Drug Charge

Kathy Reakes
A Spring Valley man was sentenced to eight years in prison for drug possession.
A Spring Valley man was sentenced to eight years in prison for drug possession.

A 39-year-old Rockland man who was busted earlier this year during a major drug trafficking take-down that included FBI, DEA and local officials, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Kenneth Nunez, of Spring Valley, was sentenced by Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

In addition to the eight years in prison, Nunez was also sentenced to five years post-release supervision, in connection with the enforcement action dubbed “Operation Bread, White and Blues”.

At the time Nunez pleaded guilty he admitted to possessing more than four ounces of cocaine on December 29, 2018, which prosecutors argued he had transported into Orange County as part of a drug ring that trafficked in cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Twenty-nine people, including four major traffickers, were busted during the raids on February 5, including a well-known fire department lieutenant and a former Spring Valley police officer.

The arrests were as a result of a six-month-long narcotics investigation. Law enforcement officials recovered more than $200,000, 25 handguns, one assault rifle, multiple rifles, ten vehicles, two motorcycles, over 2.5 pounds of cocaine and 1300 Fentanyl pills.

