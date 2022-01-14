Spring Valley Man Arrested For Sexual Assault, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after drugging her.

Rockland County resident Michael J. Lanier, age 48, of Spring Valley was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 13, for the incident which took place on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Spring Valley.

According to Detective Matthew Galli of the Spring Valley PD, police began an investigation regarding a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman after giving her an unknown substance leaving the female in an incapacitated state.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Lanier who has been charged with sexual abuse and attempted rape, Galli said.

Lanier is currently being held at the Rockland County Jail.

The Spring Valley Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have been victimized in a similar circumstance contact Detective Polowin at 845-356-7400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.