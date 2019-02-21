Spring Valley Man Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Child Numerous Times, Police Say

A man from Spring Valley has been arrested following a series of alleged sexual assaults of a child, police say.

Spring Valley Police say they received a report on Wednesday, Feb. 20 of numerous sexual assaults against a child that allegedly occurred between August 2018 and February 2019 from a single offender.

Further investigation led to the identification and arrest of 42-year-old Blair Betton of Spring Valley. He was charged with two felonies, including predatory sexual assault and first-degree sexual conduct against a child.

The Spring Valley Police Department urges anyone with information regarding similar incidents to contact detectives at (845) 356-7400.

