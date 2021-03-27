Spring Valley Double Shooting Update: Teen Dead, One Critical, Police Say

A 17-year-old boy is dead following a double shooting in the Hudson Valley.

The unidentified teen died late Friday, March 26 following a double shooting around 3:15 p.m., in Rockland County, in the area of 34 Monsey Blvd., in Spring Valley, said Spring Valley Police Detective Matt Galli.

On Saturday, March, 27, Galli said the teen died at Westchester Medical Center. The second victim remains in critical condition.

When police responded to the shooting, they located one gunshot victim and then another a short distance away near 1 Fletcher Road.

Both male victims suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Westchester Medical Center.

The Spring Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance and if you have any information regarding the shooting, please email the department at TIPS@VILLAGESPRINGVALLEY.ORG or call 845-356-7400. ​​

