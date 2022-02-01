So-Called 'Theft Group' Members Nabbed For Attempted Hudson Valley Burglary

Two people were arrested for an attempted burglary in Westchester County following an investigation into a "theft group."

Piero Morales-Marchant and Paul Montecino-Leiva, both of Chile, were arrested for second-degree attempted burglary on Friday, Jan. 28, according to the Harrison Police Department.

Police said the two men broke a rear window of a Harrison home in an attempt to enter the residence.

The men then drove to Queens, where they were living, authorities said.

Within an hour, Harrison Police, with assistance from the Nassau County Police Department, arrested the two defendants, police said.

The arrests followed a month-long investigation by the Harrison Police Department Detective Division. Police were also assisted by the Nassau County Police Department Burglary Pattern Squad and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said Morales-Marchant and Montecino-Leiva are believed to be part of the "South American Theft Group," which is "a criminal enterprise consisting of highly skilled criminals, particularly from Chile and Columbia."

Authorities said members of the group illegally enter the United States or exploit a visa waiver program and carry out thefts across the country.

Morales-Marchant and Montecino-Leiva were being held at the Westchester County Jail following their arrests.

