Sneaker Scam: 21-Year-Old Steals Over $1K From Victim In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A 21-year-old man faces grand larceny charges after allegedly stealing over $1,500 from a victim who had paid him for several pairs of sneakers in Northern Westchester.

The theft was reported to Yorktown Police on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, when officers met with the victim and started an investigation into the incident.

The investigation eventually found that the suspect had agreed to sell ten pairs of sneakers to the victim through Instagram. The victim then paid him $1,750 over the financial service Zelle for the sneakers, but the suspect never sent them in return, according to Yorktown Police.

Authorities then applied for an arrest warrant for the suspect, which was issued by Yorktown Justice Court.

Months later, on Thursday, March 2 around 8:20 p.m., officers were patrolling Route 6 in Yorktown when they spotted a vehicle allegedly moving unsafely from its lane. Police then pulled the vehicle over and found the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Carmel resident Anthony Sodano, inside along with an alleged open container of alcohol.

Sodano was then arrested and charged with both the arrest warrant's underlying charge of fourth-degree grand larceny and the following:

Moving from lane unsafely;

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Sodano was issued two traffic tickets and was arraigned in Yorktown Justice Court. He has since been released and will again appear in court on Thursday, March 23.

