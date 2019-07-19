Small Airplane With Four Aboard Crashes Near Hudson Valley Regional Airport

One person reportedly sustained serious injuries after a small airplane with four people aboard crashed near the Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Dutchess County.

The crash took place around 3 p.m., Friday, July 19, in a wooded area near the Village Crest Apartments on Maloney Road in Wappinger, said Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Capt. John Watterson.

The plane, a Piper PA46 was on its final approach to Runway 24 at the airport, when it crashed less than one mile away, the FAA said.

Loren Petrella with the Dutchess County Executive's Office, confirmed there were four passengers on board the plane.

"The Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response is on the scene assisting the New Hackensack Fire Department," she said. "Our office is on the scene and monitoring the situation to provide the necessary assistance. The Department of Emergency Response will provide updates as soon as they are available.”

Currently, part of Maloney Road, near its intersection with New Hackensack Road, is closed to traffic as first responders work to rescue the injured.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency on the incident. Also responding include New Hackensack, Hughsonville and LaGrange fire departments, state police, and, EmStar ambulance.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

