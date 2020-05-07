Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sloatsburg Man, 21, Accused Of Trying To Withdraw $3K From Victim's Account

Zak Failla
A man attempted to withdraw more than $3,000 from the bank at 135 Main St. in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly attempting to withdraw more than $3,000 from another person’s account with a false ID, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department arrested Charles Kadoche at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 23 at Chase bank on Main Street in Nyack.

It is alleged that Kadoche was at Chase and presented forged documentation in an attempt to withdraw more than $3,000 from another person’s account. Following his arrest, it was determined that Kadoche was in possession of an undisclosed controlled substance.

Kadoche was arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a forged instrument;
  • Attempted grand larceny;
  • Criminal impersonation;
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kadoche was released and is scheduled to appear back in Nyack Justice Court later this year.

