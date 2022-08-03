Sisters On Vacation Killed In Hamptons House Fire

Police have released the names of two sisters who were killed during an early-morning house fire on Long Island.

The victims, Jillian Wiener, age 21, and Lindsay Wiener, age 19, both of Potomac, Maryland, were killed in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3 on Spring Lane.

The family was vacationing from Maryland, said Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police.

The children, including the girl's brother Zachary, age 23, were sleeping on the second floor, and the parents were sleeping on the first floor, Ralph said.

The father, identified as Lewis Wiener, awakened to the sound of glass breaking and alerted the family to get out, she said.

The father and wife, identified as Alisa Wiener, escaped the home, Ralph said.

When they realized the children hadn’t exited the home, the father attempted to gain entry back in; however, the flames prevented him from gaining access, she said.

The son had escaped out of a second-story window, police said.

Earlier report: 2 Noyac Teen Girls Killed In Early Morning Fire, Police Say

"Tragically the two daughters were unable to escape," Ralph said.

The three surviving family members suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at Stony Brook University Hospital, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.