Shooting Victim Uncooperative With Officers, Police Say

A man who was shot over the weekend is being uncooperative with police.

The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Sunday, June 14, when the City of Newburgh Police responded to 911 call and a Shot Spotter notification, Det. Lt. Joseph Burns said.

According to Burns, when officers arrived in the area of Benkard Avenue and William Street they located a scene and were able to recover several shell casings.

While on the scene, police dispatch received a call that a man had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the hospital where they met with City of Newburgh resident Christopher Johnson, 26, who was allegedly uncooperative with police and hospital staff, Burns said.

This incident is under active investigation, Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department at 845-561-3131.

