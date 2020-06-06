Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Shooting Under Investigation In Spring Valley

Joe Lombardi
Police
Police Photo Credit: File

There is a heavy police presence as an investigation has been launched after a shooting in the area.

It happened late Saturday afternoon, June 6 in Rockland County at the Kearsing Parkway Apartments, Spring Valley Police said.

Police are asking residents to "all stay clear of the area."

Anyone with information is asked to call headquarters at 845-356-7400

Further details will be released later.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

