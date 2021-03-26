Shooting Investigation Causing Road Closures In Ramapo

Police in Rockland County are advising residents to avoid several roadways due to a shooting in the area.

Spring Valley Police report there is a heavy police presence in the area of Monsey Boulevard and Fletcher Road in Spring Valley due to a shots fired investigation.

Traffic will be diverted from the area until further, police said.

There are reportedly two victims at this time.

Everyone is asked to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

