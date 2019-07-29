Shooting At Newburgh-Beacon Ferry Parking Lot Injures Two

Police investigating a report of shots fired at Billy Joe's RibWorks in the City of Newburgh were told by security that there had been no shooting, but hours later two victims turned up at separate hospitals.

The call for shots fired came in around 1:50 a.m., Sunday, July 28, at the restaurant and bar located at 26 Front St., said City of Newburgh Poice Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

Police could not find any victims or signs of a shooting, Burns said.

A short time later, officers interviewed a taxi driver in the Newburgh-Beacon ferry parking lot who said that an incident had happened in the parking lot and a person had been hiding by a vehicle.

After checking near the vehicle officers on the scene found blood on the ground and located evidence of a shooting, Burns said.

While police were investigating, around 2:20 a.m., St. Luke’s Hospital reported a gunshot victim was dropped off at the hospital. That victim was uncooperative with investigators, police said.

About an hour later at 3:17 a.m., police received another call from the Town of Wallkill Police Department stating that a man had gone to the Orange Regional Medical Center who was the victim of a shooting. Once again, the shooting victim was uncooperative with officers, Burns said.

But police determined he was a victim of a shooting that had taken place in the ferry parking lot.

Through the investigation, it’s been determined that there were approximately thirty people in the general area during the time of this incident.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the department at 845-561-3131.

