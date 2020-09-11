Sheriff's Deputies Honored For Life-Saving Actions On I-84, Bear Mountain Bridge

Two Putnam County Sheriff's Deputies who both prevented suicidal individuals from jumping off area bridges to their deaths earned Liberty Medals and the National Sheriff’s Association Medal of Valor for their exceptional acts of heroism.

On May 27, 2019, Deputy Kevin Osaka was faced with a man who was standing on the edge of the Veteran's Memorial Bridge over I-84 in Brewster, contemplating jumping to his death.

At his own risk, Deputy Osaka reportedly approached the man and pulled him to safety, then brought him to Putnam Hospital to be evaluated.

Similarly, on July 14 of 2019, Deputy Benjamin Levine was the first officer to respond to another suicidal individual, this time at the Bear Mountain Bridge.

After talking the man down for 25 minutes, eventually taking the man's hand and escorting him off the bridge to an ambulance after reassuring him and diverting his attention from his suicidal ideation.

“It is my great honor to award the Liberty Medal to Deputy Levine and Deputy Osika for their quick-thinking and empathetic efforts, both of which resulted in saving a life,” said State Senator Pete Harckham at the Wednesday, Sept. 9 ceremony. “The call of duty for our first responders is often varied, intense and profound. Proper action requires every facet of their training. In two instances, Putnam deputies showed exemplary and poised judgment in helping two distraught residents, for which we are entirely grateful.”

Harckham also presented the two deputies with Senate resolutions thanking them for their heroism, and presented a Senate Memorial Resolution to Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. in honor of his father, Robert Langley, Sr., who served in the U. S. Air National Guard of Texas and U. S. Coast Guard.

“This is the finest group of officers I have ever worked with,” said Langley. “The pride I have in them is unmatched. They are true representatives of professional law enforcement and fulfill their duties with the utmost integrity and compassion.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.