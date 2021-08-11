Sex Offender Nabbed For Area Robbery, Police Say

A Level 3 sex offender has been arrested for an alleged robbery in the area.

Orange County resident Donovan Hoilett, age 30, of Newburgh, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 7, by New Paltz Police after he was spotted in Ulster County, according to authorities.

Hoilett was wanted by police for a robbery that took place on Saturday, July 24 in New Paltz, said New Paltz Police Chief Robert Lucchesi.

Following a two-week-long investigation, probable cause was established to charge Hoilett with the robbery, the chief said.

He was nabbed by New Paltz officers when he was spotted in town and placed under arrest.

When taken in custody, Hoilett was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

He was charged with robbery, and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Hoilett is a Level 3 Sex Offender for having sex with a child under the age of 15 and is supervised by the New York State Division of Parole.

He was processed at the New Paltz Police Department and arraigned before the Town of Gardiner Justice Robert Rich. Due to his previous felony convictions, he was held in Ulster County Jail with no bail.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of New Paltz Court on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The New Paltz Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

