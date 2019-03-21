Contact Us
Breaking News: Eye On The Storm: Spring Starts With Super Soaker Followed By Gusty Winds
Police & Fire

Sex Offender Charged For Failing To Report Move, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Marjorie Felter
Marjorie Felter Photo Credit: Town of Deerpark Police Department

An area sex offender was arrested after failing to report a move in violation of the Sex Offender Registry.

Marjorie Felter, 45, of Port Jervis, was arrested on Monday, March 18, after the Town of Deerpark Police Department discovered the unreported move during a routine home visit check, said Deerpark Police Police Chief Richard J Sztyndor.

Felter, a Level 2 offender was living in Deerpark until October 2018 when she moved, police said.

Police said under law sex offenders have 10 days to make the notification of any change of address.

A Deerpark investigation found that Felter had moved in with family members in Port Jervis, the chief said.

According to the state registry, Felter was convicted of having sex with a male under the age of 14.

Following her arrest, she was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

