Several Taking Ride For Friend's Birthday Injured When Helicopter Crashes In Area

Kathy Reakes
Five people were on a helicopter that crashed in Orange County.
Five people were on a helicopter that crashed in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Several people taking a ride for a friend's birthday were injured when a helicopter crashed in the area.

The crash took place around 1:02 p.m., Saturday, March 30, near 77 Youngblood Road in Bullville, just west of I-87 in the Town of Crawford in Orange County. Crawford Police described the injuries as minor.

Five passengers were aboard the plane, including Jason Walch, of Wallkill, whose wife said he was OK and that the group aboard the helicopter were celebrating the friend's birthday.

In addition to the town of Crawford Police, New York State Police and officials from the Federal Aviation Authority are on the scene investigating the crash.

Reportedly there was a large fuel leak of about 20 gallons from the wreckage with hazmat crews working to contain the fluids.

Bullville fire and ambulance services have also been at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

