Several Arrested In Connection With Rockland Drug Investigation

Ramapo
Ramapo

Kathy Reakes
The Rockland County District Attorney's Office will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to unveil arrests made in following a months-long investigation.
The Rockland County District Attorney will hold a press conference to announce the arrest of several people in connection with a drug bust.

The DA's office said the 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 press conference will reveal those arrested following a nine-month investigation digging into drug sales in the area.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and local law enforcement officials are expected to take part in the press conference. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

