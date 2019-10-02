Seven Now Reported Dead In Bradley Airport Crash

Seven people are now reported dead following the crash of a vintage World War II plane at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, that was carrying 13 people.

Connecticut State Police said they can not confirm the exact number of people who perished in the crash that took place at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, while attempting to land.

Three people on the plane were crew members, ten were passengers, state police said.

The vintage World War II airplane was in the air for approximately five minutes when it experienced problems and crashed into a de-icing facility at Bradley, bursting into flames.

State Troopers responded to the scene, as did Bradley firefighters. The crash prompted the immediate closure of the airport.

The passengers were transported to Hartford Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, and Bridgeport Hospital. Some of the injuries involved severe burns. At least three people have been airlifted to area hospitals.

The crash closed the airport for a number of hours; it has since re-opened.

The plane is one of five vintage planes at the airport this week for tours and flights as part of a Wings of Freedom event, the airport had reported earlier this week.

Those planning to travel are urged to check with their airlines before departing for the airport.

The accident is being investigated by a number of agencies including the state police, the Connecticut Airport Authority, National Transportation Safety Board, the FBI, the FAA and the Department of Homeland Security.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

