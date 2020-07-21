Seven Charged In Hudson Valley Drug Trafficking Bust

A yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in the Hudson Valley led to the arrests of three alleged traffickers and four others who are facing a host of charges.

In January last year, the Ulster County Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team, Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms launched an investigation into a cocaine trafficking ring in Saugerties.

During “Operation Co-Co,” investigators identified Saugerties residents Russell Neglia, 25, and Roger Hummer II, 38, as the kingpins, who were receiving cocaine from Teaneck, N.J. resident Michael Manor, 38 and selling it in the Hudson Valley.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators conducted thousands of hours of physical and electronic surveillance, including multiple wiretaps, undercover buy operations, and intelligence-based traffic stops.

Investigators recently executed multiple search warrants in both Ulster and Greene counties, which led to the seizure of approximately three kilograms of cocaine, more than 140 pounds marijuana, $68,000 in cash, multiple vehicles, and property assets.

As part of the investigation, in March, local, state, and federal investigators also executed three search warrants in Saugerties and Cairo.

During those searches, officials said they recovered over 900 grams of cocaine, 100 pounds of marijuana, drug packaging materials, digital scales, and more than $18,000 in cash.

The search warrant conducted at Hummer’s home led to the seizure of a loaded rifle, cocaine processing equipment, marihuana, and over $9,000 in cash.

In Cairo, investigators discovered more than seven pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of wax hashish, 363 individually packaged THC vials, drug packaging materials, a commercial-grade cash counting machine, and more than $40,000 in cash.

Manor was also busted with a kilogram of cocaine during an intelligence-based traffic stop that he was driving in the Town of Ulster.

The investigation led to the arrest of:

Neglia, who was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine;

Hummer, who was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, and felon in possession of a firearm;

Manor, who was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine;

Francis Raffiani, 48, of Palenville, who was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Vincent Neglia Sr., 65, of Saugerties, who was charged with criminal nuisance;

Sophia Ricci, 23, of Saugerties, who was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana;

Scott Gianne, 56, of Saugerties, who was charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

The Ulster County Sheriff said that the investigation is ongoing and they expect to make additional arrests. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released by the Sheriff’s Office.

