Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 9A Stretch

A serious motor vehicle crash has closed Route 9A in Ardsley in both directions, said the Ardsley Police Department.

The crash took place around 4:07 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Route 9A and Revolutionary Road.

Dispatchers could not confirm reports of three people reportedly pinned in the vehicle due to the crash being a working scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.