Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Semiconscious Girls Rescued After Near Drowning In Spring Valley

Kathy Reakes
Two young toddlers were pulled semi-conscious from a pool in Spring Valley.
Two young toddlers were pulled semi-conscious from a pool in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two young girls ages 2 and 3 were pulled semiconscious from a pool outside a home in the area.

The incident took place around 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 20, at a home on Sydell Lane in Spring Valley, said Ramapo Police Sgt. Shawn Baker.

First responders who arrived on the scene found the girls in the partially-fenced pool, semiconscious and not breathing, police said.

Emergency personnel were able to resuscitate the girls before they were rushed to Westchester Medical Center, Baker said. He reported that both girls were "much better," and are expected to survive.

Baker said police are investigating how the girls got inside the pool and who was watching them at the time of the incident.

