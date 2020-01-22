Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Video: Train Slams Into Tractor-Trailer Stuck On Tracks In Sloatsburg
Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Police Search For Man Wanted For Newark Aggravated Assault

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Otis Johnson, 29, of Newark
Otis Johnson, 29, of Newark Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say assaulted someone in Newark.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Otis Johnson, 29, who police say assaulted a man during an argument near the 100 block of Tremont Avenue on Jan. 1 around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was treated for injuries at a local hospital and released, police say.

Johnson, pictured above, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds, police say. He has a dark brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.