Seen Him? Man Wanted On Assault Charge In Ramapo

Have you seen him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators in Rockland County as they attempt to locate a wanted suspect implicated in an alleged assault in Ramapo.

The Ramapo Police Department released a photo of Jose G. Palma, 26, who was arrested and charged with third-degree assault dating back to a previous incident in Rockland. Palma later failed to appear in court to respond to the assault charge, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Palma’s whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400 or submitting an anonymous tip on the “RocklandCo DA” Tip411 application.

