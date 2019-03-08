Contact Us
Breaking News: Fully Involved Blaze Breaks Out At Two-Story House In Rockland
Seen Him? Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child In Hudson Valley On The Run

Zak Failla
Saul Baez Jr.
Saul Baez Jr. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted man who allegedly sexually abused a 12-year-old child in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police issued an alert on Wednesday for Saul Baez Jr., who is wanted on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to police, Baez was arrested on the charge following an investigation by the Sullivan County Child Abuse Unit. The investigation determined that Baez allegedly sexually assaulted the 12 year old. After posting bail, Baez failed to return to court to answer the charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Town of Liberty Court.

Investigators described the 30-year-old Baez as 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 230 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone who recognizes him, or who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Liberty by calling (845) 292-6600.

