Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man Reported Missing In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Tyrone Harper
Tyrone Harper Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are searching for a 61-year-old man who was reported missing by the Northern Westchester senior living facility where he lives.

Tyrone Harper was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York State Police said.

Police said Harper lives at The Sentinel, located at 3441 Lexington Ave. in Mohegan Lake.

He was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, according to the report.

Authorities said Harper is described as being about 6 feet tall and about 120 pounds.

His clothing description is not known. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about Harper's whereabouts to call New York State Police at 914-769-2600 and refer to case # 11057421.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

