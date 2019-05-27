Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Seen Her? Area Woman Accused Of Grand Larceny At Large

Zak Failla
Andrea Whitney
Andrea Whitney Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen her?

New York State Police investigators in Middletown are seeking the public’s help as they attempt to track down a woman wanted on grand larceny and petit larceny charges for her role in a scheme to steal and re-sell beer in Orange County.

Andrea Whitney, 36, is wanted following an investigation that determined she was part of a group who stole more than 150 cases of beer from several local Shop-Rite stores over the course of several months. Whitney would then turn around and sell those cases for $10 a case.

Whitney would later return to court to answer the charges against her and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. She is also wanted by the City of Middletown Police Department and Town of Wallkill Police Department.

Investigators described Whitney as 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes him, or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

