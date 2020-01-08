Search Under Way For Teen Last Seen In Suffern

The owners of Kinchley’s Tavern in Ramsey issued a plea for help Wednesday in finding an employee who they said was still missing after nearly three weeks. Wilson Atz-Roldan was last seen in Suffern, they said.

Atz-Roldan is 18, has black hair and is about 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds.

He left his cellphone behind when he left Moon 59 on Lafayette Avenue in Suffern around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 21, which was a Friday, authorities said.

That was the last time anyone reported seeing him, village police said in an alert the following week.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Atz-Roldan is asked to contact Suffern police: (845) 357-2300 .

