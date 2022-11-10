Search Suspended For Man Who Went Missing While Sailing From MA To FL

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing 22-year-old man from Colorado who was sailing from Massachusetts to Florida.

Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Thursday, Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

The last time Dennis was heard off the coast of Long Island on Sept. 29, the Coast Guard said. With no further information or sightings since his disappearance, the Coast Guard opted to suspend their search for Dennis on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Dennis chronicled his sailing journey on his YouTube channel called "Sail Away with Matthew Dennis."

One of Dennis' last videos, published on Sept. 23, featured a tour of his boat while he was docked in Scituate.

While the search for Dennis has been suspended, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coast Guard at 617-223-8555.

