Search Continues For Bear Mountain Bridge Jumper In Rockland County

A large party made of boats, drones, and police officers is searching for a person who jumped from Bear Mountain Bridge.

The person was reported to have jumped from the bridge near the Rockland County side around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

A search was initiated using boats, drones, and police officers and is ongoing as of Monday, Sept. 19, New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

