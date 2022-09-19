Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Shot, Killed At Home In Rockland
Police & Fire

Search Continues For Bear Mountain Bridge Jumper In Rockland County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police are searching for a person who jumped from Bear Mountain Bridge in Rockland County.
Police are searching for a person who jumped from Bear Mountain Bridge in Rockland County. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Ahodges7

A large party made of boats, drones, and police officers is searching for a person who jumped from Bear Mountain Bridge.

The person was reported to have jumped from the bridge near the Rockland County side around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

A search was initiated using boats, drones, and police officers and is ongoing as of Monday, Sept. 19, New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.