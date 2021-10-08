Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

School Bus Was Not Intended Target Of Gunshots Fired Incident In Area, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Gunshots rang out near a school bus at 20 Forbus St. in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Gunshots rang out near a school bus at 20 Forbus St. in the City of Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The investigation into shots fired in the Hudson Valley found that a school bus in the area was not the target, according to school and police officials.

In Dutchess County, first responders in the City of Poughkeepsie responded to a stretch of Forbus Street shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, police said that investigators recovered multiple shell casings in the area of 20 Forbus Street, with witnesses describing a person who ran from the scene as a potential suspect.

The initial police investigation found that a school bus may have been the target, but the City of Poughkeepsie School District later clarified that was not the case after speaking with Police Capt. Richard Wilson.

According to the district, a bus driver reported seeing someone firing shots in the vicinity to his dispatcher, then left the scene to ensure the children were safe. That information was then relayed to the police, prompting the initial confusion.

“The Poughkeepsie City School District reached out to the parents of the students on the bus, which was transporting a few students from Morse & Kreiger Elementary Schools and additional supports will be provided to those students as-needed to help them through the incident,” Schools Superintendent Eric Jay Rosser said in a statement.

“This morning, as the bus arrived at Morse, the entire school was outside clapping and cheering in support of the driver and students.”

Wilson noted that following the incident, officers would be patrolling the area and “highly-trafficked” pedestrian corridors at both dismissal and arrival times.

The incident remains under investigation by both the school district and police. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s confidential tip line by calling (845) 451-7577. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.