School Bus Crashes Into Telephone Pole In Hudson Valley

A school bus with children on board crashed into a telephone pole in Northern Westchester, according to multiple reports.

First responders in Northern Westchester were dispatched at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 14, when a bus reportedly struck a pole on Orange Drive near Lake Shore Drive North in Lincolndale, a hamlet in Somers.

According to a witness, there were multiple minor injuries reported, and first responders from multiple neighboring towns were called to the scene.

At least eight passengers were reportedly on board at the time of the crash, which led to a temporary closure of the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

