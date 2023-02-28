School Bus Crash Sends 8 Kids To Hospitals In Hudson Valley

Eight middle school students were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash between a school bus and an SUV in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Ulster County around 7:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27, in the town of Ulster at the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Town Hall Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, officers located a 2018 Nissan Rouge driven by John Pierre-Louis of Kingston who was traveling eastbound on Town Hall Drive when he crashed into a 2023 Freightliner school bus driven by Orange County resident Julian Franklin, of Pine Bush, who was traveling northbound on Enterprise Drive, the Ulster Police said.

An investigation revealed, that both vehicles had stopped at the intersection with the driver of the Rogue failing to notice that the school bus had entered the intersection, resulting in the collision, police said.

Three passengers in the Rogue and eight students out of 16 from Miller Middle School on the school bus were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries for evaluations, the department added.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted on the scene by:

Miller Middle School staff

New York State Police

Ulster Hose Fire Department

Mobile Life Support

Kingston Fire Department

