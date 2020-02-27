School Bus Crash Leads To Road Closure

A school bus crash led to the closure of a roadway due to a down utility pole and wires in the Hudson Valley.

The single-vehicle crash took place in Ulster County around 7 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27 on Pancake Hollow Road in Highland, said the New York State Police.

No students were aboard the bus at the time of the incident and no one was injured, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Lloyd Police said Pancake Hollow Road is closed between New Paltz Road and Highland High School in order for the pole to be replaced and the wires removed.

