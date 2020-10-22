Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: School Bus Crash Victims Upgraded From Critical Condition
Police & Fire

Route 9W Reopens Following 11-Vehicle Pileup

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Route 9W north of Route 218.
Route 9W north of Route 218. Photo Credit: Google Maps

All lanes of Route 9W have reopened following an 11-vehicle pileup that closed the roadway for several hours.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the crash took place southbound north of Route 218 around 7:22 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, near the West Point Overlook in Orange County. 

All four lanes of traffic, both north and southbound were closed as Town of Highlands Police worked to clear the wreckage.

No information was immediately available about the details of the crash, including any injuries.

The Cornwall Office of Emergency Management said on Facebook, the crash involved 11 vehicles, but that all lanes had reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.