Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Bus Driver Strike Causing Delays In Rockland
Police & Fire

Route 9W, Palisades Parkway Stops Result In DWI Charges For Newburgh, Nyack Men

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police.
New York State Police. Photo Credit: File

Two area residents were charged by New York State Police Troopers for alleged impaired driving in the area.

Troopers from Montgomery stopped Newburgh resident Devon Peters, 28, on State Route 9W in Newburgh early on Friday, March 8 after he committed a vehicle and traffic violation. During the subsequent stop, the investigation determined that Peters was allegedly impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

Later, troopers arrested Nyack resident Charles Wigfall for DWI. Wigfall was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Ramapo when his car became disabled. Troopers stopped to offer Wigfall assistance, and while speaking with him, it was determined that he was allegedly drunk and he was also arrested.

The latest round DWI charges comes after New York State Police troopers removed dozens of impaired motorists from the roadway over the weekend .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.