Route 9W, Palisades Parkway Stops Result In DWI Charges For Newburgh, Nyack Men

Two area residents were charged by New York State Police Troopers for alleged impaired driving in the area.

Troopers from Montgomery stopped Newburgh resident Devon Peters, 28, on State Route 9W in Newburgh early on Friday, March 8 after he committed a vehicle and traffic violation. During the subsequent stop, the investigation determined that Peters was allegedly impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

Later, troopers arrested Nyack resident Charles Wigfall for DWI. Wigfall was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Ramapo when his car became disabled. Troopers stopped to offer Wigfall assistance, and while speaking with him, it was determined that he was allegedly drunk and he was also arrested.

The latest round DWI charges comes after New York State Police troopers removed dozens of impaired motorists from the roadway over the weekend .

