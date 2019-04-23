Route 59 BMW Stop Leads To Discovery Of Shotgun, Man With Suspended License, Police Say

Contact Us
Breaking News: Gas Line Struck, Forcing Evacuation Of Office Building In Rockland
Valerie Musson
Route 59 in the Village of Nyack
Route 59 in the Village of Nyack Photo Credit: Google Maps

A traffic stop on Route 59 led to the discovery of a .12 gauge shotgun, police say.

Orangetown Police say they observed black 2008 BMW traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Route 59 in the Village of Nyack on Friday, April 19 around 2:45 a.m.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the operator as Anthony Middleton, 32, of Spring Valley, police say.

Further investigation revealed that Middleton’s driving privileges had allegedly been suspended 10 times on seven different dates, according to police.

Middleton was taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded. Officers also allegedly discovered a .12 gauge shotgun in the trunk of the vehicle, which police say is illegal based on Middleton’s prior felony conviction.

Two fraudulent New Jersey Temporary License Plates were also found in the vehicle, according to police.

Middleton was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters and charged with:

  • Second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a felony (two counts)
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (prior felony conviction), a misdemeanor
  • Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor

Middleton was arraigned in Nyack Justice Court and is scheduled to return to answer the charges at a future date.

