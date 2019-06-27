Route 303 Traffic Stop Results In DWI Charge For Man, 55, In Orangeburg

A traffic stop on Route 303 has resulted in DWI charges for a 55-year-old Orangeburg man, according to police.

Orangetown Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a 2014 Audi for a violation on State Route 303 in the Hamlet of Orangeburg on Thursday, June 6 around 10:30 p.m.

The driver, identified as William Huffnagle, 55, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, was determined to be intoxicated, police say.

Huffnagle was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he consented to and subsequently failed a chemical breath test.

Huffnagle was processed and charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated (first offense), a misdemeanor

Operating a motor vehicle with a BAC >.08 (first offense), a misdemeanor

Huffnagle was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Wednesday, June 26.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.