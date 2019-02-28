Route 303 Speeding Stop In Tappan Leads To DWAI Charge For New City Man

A New City man has been charged with driving while impaired after a Route 303 speeding stop, police say.

Orangetown Police allegedly observed a 2007 Acura speeding on Route 303 in the Hamlet of Tappan on Wednesday, Feb. 27 around 5 a.m.

After making a traffic stop, the officer identified the driver as 43-year-old Leopoldo Monterroso of New City. Further investigation revealed that Monterroso was allegedly operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Monterroso was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters. He consented to a drug test, and the results are currently pending completion at the police lab.

Monterroso was processed and charged with driving while ability impaired, a misdemeanor, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

Monterroso was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, March 19.

