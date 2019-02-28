Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Significant Storm Takes Aim On Area After Several Days With Rounds Of Light Snow
Police & Fire

Route 303 Speeding Stop In Tappan Leads To DWAI Charge For New City Man

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Leopoldo Monterroso, 43, of New City
Leopoldo Monterroso, 43, of New City Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A New City man has been charged with driving while impaired after a Route 303 speeding stop, police say.

Orangetown Police allegedly observed a 2007 Acura speeding on Route 303 in the Hamlet of Tappan on Wednesday, Feb. 27 around 5 a.m.

After making a traffic stop, the officer identified the driver as 43-year-old Leopoldo Monterroso of New City. Further investigation revealed that Monterroso was allegedly operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Monterroso was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters. He consented to a drug test, and the results are currently pending completion at the police lab.

Monterroso was processed and charged with driving while ability impaired, a misdemeanor, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

Monterroso was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, March 19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.