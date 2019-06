This story has been updated.

A stretch of Route 17 is closed following a serious motorcycle crash late in the afternoon on Sunday, June 9.

The Orange County closure is westbound near Exit 127 in Chester. One victim has reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

The roadway is likely to be closed for several hours, authorities said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

