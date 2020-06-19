Route 17 Stretch Reopens After Fatal, Fiery Crash

This story has been updated.

A stretch of Route 17 has reopened after a fatal, fiery crash.

The crash took place on westbound Route 17 in Orange County in Circleville near exit 118 around 12:27 p.m., Friday, June 19, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

Few details were available regarding the crash except one person had to be extricated and the vehicle was on fire, Nevel said.

The roadway reopened shortly before 4 p.m.

New York State Police, the Wallkill Police Department, and the Wallkill Fire Department responded.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

