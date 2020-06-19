Route 17 Stretch Closed Following Fatal, Fiery Crash

The westbound lanes of Route 17 are closed after a fatal, fiery crash.

The crash took place in Orange County in Circleville near exit 118 around 12:27 p.m., Friday, June 19, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

Few details were available regarding the crash except one person had to be extricated and the vehicle was on fire, Nevel said.

Nevel said the westbound lanes are excepted to be closed for at least the next two hours to allow for an investigation and removal of the vehicle.

New York State Police, the Wallkill Police Department, and the Wallkill Fire Department are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

