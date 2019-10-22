Rockland Woman Leaving Rockland 7-Eleven Charged With DWI

A 55-year-old woman was arrested for alleged DWI after she hit a tree.

Colleen Lavalley, of Stony Point, was arrested around 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 9, after Stony Point Police responded to a call for a single-vehicle crash, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found Lavalley to be intoxicated and driving with a suspended registration because her insurance had lapsed, Hylas said.

Lavalley was arrested and charged with DWI, and driving with a suspended registration.

She released with a return date to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on Nov. 7.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.