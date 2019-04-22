Rockland Woman Charged With DWI In Route 304 Stop

New York State Police troopers were busy over the weekend, busting 31 motorists in the area for alleged impaired driving.

Motorists arrested and charged between Friday, April 19 and Monday, April 22 include:

Orange County

On Friday, April 19, State Police troopers in Roscoe arrested Benjamin Newbury, 23 of East Windsor, NJ, for DWI. He was traveling on 17B in Thompson when he was observed to make an illegal U-turn before entering a sobriety checkpoint. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 20, State Police troopers in Haverstraw arrested Jeffrey Whritner, 51 of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9W in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 20, State Police troopers in Monroe arrested John Linguanti, 26 of Monroe, for DWI. He was traveling on County Route 105 in Monroe when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, April 20, State Police troopers in Montgomery arrested Joshua Pallares, 26 of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Water Street in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, April 21, State Police troopers in Florida arrested Darren Davis, 45 of Florida, for DWI. He was traveling on Spring Street in Warwick when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, April 21, State Police troopers in Middletown arrested John Eckerson, 42 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on North Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, April 21, State Police troopers in Orange County arrested Stephen Michalek, 22 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 6 in Wawayanda when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, April 21, State Police troopers in Greenville arrested a 19-year-old driver from Middletown, for DWI. The operator was traveling on I-84 in Wawayanda when they drove their vehicle off the roadway and into a ditch. Investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol and the driver was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, April 22, State Police troopers in Highland arrested Perry Brown, 54 of New Windsor, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9W in Marlborough when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Friday, April 19, State Police troopers in Haverstraw arrested Raquel Dominguez, 22 of Haverstraw, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 304 in Clarkstown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Sunday, April 21, State Police troopers in Highland arrested Toshika Davis, 28 of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 299 in Lloyd when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

Westchester County

On Monday, April 22, State Police troopers in Haverstraw arrested Hernan Torres, 36 of Tarrytown, for DWI. He was traveling on I-87 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

